Gwen Stefani Brings Holiday Spirit To Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade With ‘White Christmas’

Gwen Stefani helped kick off the Christmas season in style during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She treated us to her version of ‘White Christmas’

While Thanksgiving is its own holiday, the date has pretty much become the official kick off to Christmas holiday season. Gwen Stefani, 48, helped get us in the Santa spirit during the 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a classic off of her brand new holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The blonde beauty pre-taped her segment on Nov. 21 at the Bryant Park skating rink and treated us to her version of “White Christmas.” Oh man, this classic never sounded so good! Gwen dazzled in a shiny silver mini-dress with lots of festive fringe and white opera gloves. She wore her hair long and down with a sequined headband to add even more sparkle to her outfit. Of course she rocked her signature red lip, which is perfect for the holiday season! See pics of the most romantic celebrity Thanksgivings ever, here.

It’s been a big week in the Big Apple for Gwen, as on Nov. 20 she had the honor of lighting the Empire State Building for their the iconic structure’s annual holiday light show Since that event was indoors, the singer was able to flaunt more of her fabulous figure in an adorable black mini-dress and thigh high suede boots. She also taped a performance for NBC’s Rockafeller Center Christmas Tree lighting TV special. Watch out Mariah Carey, Gwen is coming for your Queen of Christmas title!

The Voice judge admitted as much in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I love the idea of being a part of the joy of Christmas,” she told the mag. “And I love the idea of having a record that will be an annual thing. I really hope we hit on something that people want to hear every year. That would be the fantasy: to be Mariah Carey.” HAH! Mariah is pretty competitive and won’t take well to anyone taking away her annual domination of the holiday, but Gwen stands a good chance.

While Mimi always relies on her 1994 classic hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Gwen has written six brand new tracks for YMIFLC, in addition to standards like “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night.” She also has the added bonus of a duet with boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, with the song’s title track. Holiday spirit AND romance! Mariah is going to need to step up her game because Gwen is bringing it hard to be 2017’s Christmas Queen.

