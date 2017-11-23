Goo Goo Dolls Rock The Thanksgiving Day Parade With ‘So Alive’ Performance

The Goo Goo Dolls floated their way down 34th Street and totally rocked out during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. So fun!

The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has obviously been saving the best for last, because in the last hour we finally got to see the Goo Goo Dolls perform. John Reznik, 51, lead the performance while playing the guitar alongside bandmate Robby Takac, 53. The two rockers performed their most recent single, “So Alive”, as the crowd cheered from below the float they were riding on. Speaking of the float, the Goo Goo Dolls performed on the King’s Hawaiian Aloha Spirit float, which looked like a volcano straight off of one of the islands!

The Goo Goo Dolls were just one of many artists who performed during the annual parade. Country artist, Cam, followed shortly after the band, as well as Disney Channel star and solo artist, Sabrina Carpenter. Before that we were treated to performances by JoJo Siwa, Wyclef Jean, Flo Rida and Kat Graham, formerly known for her role as Bonnie on The Vampire Diaries. There were also some really exciting cameos early on in the parade by some of our favorite TV stars like Justin Hartley from This Is Us and Mike Vogel from The Brave. Plus, HollywoodLife had two awesome takeovers LIVE from the parade on our social media! Make sure you check out HollywoodLife‘s Instagram story for EXCLUSIVE content from 98 Degrees, and our Snapchat (hollywoodlifers), to see what Andy Grammer was up to during his parade float ride!

Right behind Spongebob … the view from our Volcano! pic.twitter.com/4B8G0Th7kF — Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) November 23, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think of the Goo Goo Dolls performance during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Comment below, let us know!