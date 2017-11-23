Ayesha Curry, Bella Hadid & More Stars Share Their Tasty Thanksgiving Dishes

They can act, they can sing, they’re entrepreneurs AND they can cook! Ayesha Curry, Bella Hadid, Kate Upton and more celebrities show off their cooking skills on Instagram and we’re officially starving!

Hollywood knows how to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner! From appetizers to the main course and sweet savory treats for dessert, Chef Ayesha Curry, 28, and more celebrities really upped their cooking game this year! Ayesha tried out some vegan dishes this Thanksgiving and poached her turkey in duck fat, which is not a vegan choice, she said, laughing. By doing that, Ayesha said her turkey will come out with a crispy exterior and a juicy interior. Take a look at how Ayesha prepared her turkey day dinner, along with many other celebs in our attached gallery! Click here to see how the Kardashians are celebrating Thanksgiving!

HollywoodLife.com recently chatted with Ayesha, where she gushed over hosting Thanksgiving dinner for her family. Since Ayesha is a professional chef, as well as the proud owner of International Smoke, which opened its doors to the public this month, she will be handling all of the cooking herself! “Our cousins, our friends and our family just get everyone together in one room and then I am a Chef so I do it big,” Ayesha said. “So, every Thanksgiving I don’t want any help and I want to be in the kitchen with myself. I am stubborn and I love it that way… But I love the feeling that I get when I put that food on the table and see everyone’s face and have them gather around. There is nothing like it!”

Ayesha documented more of her Thanksgiving day prep on Instagram, where she prepared homemade cranberry sauce with blood orange. As for her vegan dishes? — Ayesha put together a vegan stock, full of veggies, a coconut curry breadcrumbs, which she planned to top her stuffed peppers with. She also made vegan coconut curry cornbread!

Other stars who showed off their culinary skills this Thanksgiving include, Bella Hadid, 21, who made creamy mac n’ cheese; Kate Upton, 25, who prepared a carrot souffle; Savannah Chrisley, 20, who snapped a slew of dishes, including pies and main courses; Jesse James Decker, 29, who shared a shot of mouthwatering croissants, and many more! Be sure to take a look at all of the celeb dishes in our above gallery!

