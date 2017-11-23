Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez & More Photos Of Stars Celebrating Thanksgiving

Celebrities love to go all out for the holidays, and that’s what Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Hale and more stars did this Thanksgiving! Check out how your favorite stars are celebrating turkey day!

Stuff the turkey, get the cocktails ready [if you’re 21 or older], turn on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and check out how your favorite stars are celebrating the holiday! Lucy Hale, 28, Miley Cyrus, 25, Jennifer Lopez, 48, Gordon Hayward, 27, and more stars are celebrating turkey day in style. These stars and more have taken to social media to share family photos and to reveal what they’re thankful for. See your favorite stars on Thanksgiving in our attached gallery!

We have to kick off turkey day with the birthday girl herself, Miley Cyrus, who turns 25 today! It must be nice to share your birthday with the food-filled holiday. The singer caused quite the stir online when she teased a photo of her birthday/Thanksgiving celebrations. Fans are speculating that she may be expecting her first child with fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, 27, after see what they thought was a “baby bump” in the photo. Miley rocked an oversized, grey t-shirt in the snap while she held her belly. “Vegan Turkey Baby” was the hashtag Miley used in the caption of her photo, which only added fuel to the fire. So, what’s the real deal here?

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and her man, Alex Rodriguez, 42, are spending the holiday with their blended families. A fan who dresses together, stays together, and that’s the case for the couple’s loved ones. The former Yankee took to Instagram to post a photo of his girls, Ella, 9, and Natasha, 12, with Jennifer’s twins, nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, dressed in matching pajamas! “Twinning x5,” Rodriguez captioned the photo. He even added the cute snap to his Instagram story with the caption, “Amor amor amor”. Jennifer shared the photo as well with a red heart.

Other stars have taken to social media to post their Thanksgiving day festivities, such as Gordon Hayward, who debuted a new family photo of his daughters, Bernadette and Charlotte, along with his wife, Robyn. Meanwhile, John Legend, 38, and pregnant, Chrissy Teigen, 31, hit the kitchen together to create some turkey day magic with lemony chicken and rice. See what more of your favorite stars are doing for the big day in our above gallery!

HollywoodLifers, tell us, what is your favorite part about Thanksgiving?