Britney Spears Is The Cutest Cowgirl Ever, Topping Jessica Simpson — Watch Her Dance

Britney Spears has her best body ever, and she’s showing it off in a super cute new video. Watch her be the most adorable cowgirl ever while flaunting her amazing abs.

Yee haw! Britney Spears, 35, is just a country girl at heart and showing it off in an adorable new Instagram video. She flaunted her rock-hard abs in a lace crop top with her flowing blonde locks pulled back. Brit Brit tipped her brown cowboy hat for the camera as she rocked a pair of super tiny Daisy Duke shorts. She captioned the cute vid, “Don’t you just love getting ready for the holidays?? I think I need another pumpkin spice latte.” Oh honey, we know how much you love Starbucks!

This outfit is SO cute and totally reminds us of Jessica Simpson, 37, in The Dukes of Hazzard, but Brit is a slightly hotter cowgirl. She’s oozing confidence lately as she’s head over heels for her super hot boyfriend Sam Asghari, 23. That body positivity totally showed in her adorable video. Though we’re still not quite sure why she set it to the music of The Outfield’s 1985 single “Your Love.” A country song would have been much more fun. See more pics of Britney, here.

The pop princess is winding down her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood after four mega-successful years as 2017 comes to a close. She’s in the best place ever as she’s devoted to her two sons, her incredible fitness routine and is crazy about her much younger guy. We just hope that when she finishes up with her Vegas shows that she still stays on social media, as we love following her exercise routines, fashion shows and other fun videos that she shares with her nearly 18 million Instagram followers.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Britney is the cutest cowgirl ever? Have you seen her show in Vegas?