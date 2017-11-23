Bebe Rexha Shines At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade With ‘Meant To Be’

Blonde bombshell Bebe Rexha just dazzled at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with an incredible rendition of ‘Meant To Be’! We’ve got all the details!

Were you expecting the yearly Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to be a snoozer this year? Well, NYC native Bebe Rexha just blew those expectations to smithereens! The stunning 28-year-old took the stage in a bright red outfit and belted out “Meant To Be” With Florida Georgia Line. Her stage presence was mesmerizing! We can’t get enough of this songstress! Head here for tons more photos of Bebe strutting her stuff!

We can’t decide which performance of Bebe’s we dug more, this one or her appearance alongside Louis Tomlinson, 25, at the Teen Choice Awards in August! The pair sent fans squealing with a rousing performance of “Back to You” and it was magic! She totally owned the stage in an incredible red outfit that perfectly showcased her insane curves! And their voices side-by-side was truly something special!

Although this girl knows how to deliver the goods on stage, she revealed in a new interview with Billboard that she’s gone through a tough period recently and that it was music that got her through it. “I’ve recently been going through heartbreak, and I listen to the song, and it makes me feel better and like there’s some type of destiny and if something doesn’t work out then, there’s something better waiting for you,” she said, referring to “Meant to Be,” her inspiring single with Florida Georgia Line. “I think that’s something we need more than ever with all the events going on in the world. People want to feel safe and like everything’s going to be OK.”

