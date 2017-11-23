Andy Grammer Slays His Performance Of ‘Freeze’ At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Whoa! Andy Grammer just made everyone at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade swoon with his insane performance of his new track ‘Freeze’! Here are all the details!

Were you as blown away by Andy Grammer‘s performance?! That was truly something special! The gifted singer definitely brought his a-game to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with his reliably lively stage act! Standing on top of a duck float, Andy looked so adorable as he performed his new track, “Freeze”. The 33-year-old’s energetic, optimistic track was the boost our Turkey Day needed! Head here for loads more images of the charming singer and his stunning wife Aijia Lise, 31!

As we previously told you, the LA native and his better half just welcomed their 1st child together in late July! It’s a baby girl named Louisiana K Grammer, which might be the cutest name of the year! She weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches in length. “We’re so in love. We can’t believe we get to keep her,” the proud new daddy told PEOPLE at the time. Awww!

And because he’s a singer and a new dad, he naturally already gifted her a song! “I wrote one [song] specifically for her,” told Us Weekly. “Which is another cool thing about having a little girl. You can write lyrics to a loved one. There’s a song on the record which is one of my favorites called ‘Always.’ And if I sing it to my wife, ‘You and me will be always.’ That’s a sweet thing to say to your wife,” he said. “But when you sing it down towards your little girl, it becomes special and really sweet.” Uhhhh, YES! His album, The Good Parts arrives on Dec. 1!

