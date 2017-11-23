98 Degrees Deliver Swoon Worthy ‘Season Of Love’ Performance For Thanksgiving Day Parade

Handsome alert! 98 Degrees closed out the Thanksgiving Day Parade with their own original holiday song, ‘Season of Love’.

98 Degrees weren’t just the stars of HollywoodLife‘s Instagram story on Thanksgiving Day! They performed during the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 23 while riding on the Hallmark Channel float. While on the float, 98 Degrees performed “Season of Love”, an original song off of their Christmas album, Let It Snow, which is available everywhere now. Nick Lachey, 44, led the group with his vocals, and they harmonized down 34th Street in New York City as the parade made way for Santa Claus.

As mentioned, 98 Degrees took over HollywoodLife‘s Instagram story during their parade festivities. We had so much fun watching the guys — including Nick, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre — prep for their big performance. They even ran into Jimmy Fallon and shared the moment on HL’s story! You’ll have to head over to HollywoodLife‘s Instagram to check out all of the EXCLUSIVE content, but make sure to do it fast — stories expire after 24 hours!

If you want to see 98 Degrees perform their new holiday music in person, make sure to catch them on tour! Their Christmas tour goes through the end of the year, ending on December 23 in Nevada. Hey, maybe we’ll even see you at a show!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think of 98 Degrees performance during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade? Comment below, let us know!