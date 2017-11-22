‘I Ate Kylie Jenner’s Fave Food For 48 Hours & They’re Full Of Fat & Salt’ — YouTuber Explains

A YouTuber who ate Kylie Jenner’s favorite food for 48 hours shared her experience and claims most of it was unhealthy with tons of calories. See the shocking video here!

Candace Lowry, 25, a YouTuber who challenged herself to eat Kylie Jenner‘s favorite recipes for 48 hours, shared her experience with the world and admitted although delicious, everything she ate was packed with tons of calories and salt! Candace made food like shrimp tacos, extra salty ramen, and teriyaki sliders for the two days. After the challenge, Candace admitted that the amount of sodium in the food caused her to wonder if Kylie is as healthy as she seems. “The reason why I say 48 hours is because she has only made enough recipes for 48 hours!,” Candace explained in her video. “This girl is literally adding butter and garlic salt to a ramen and people’s faces are melting off!'” See photos of Kylie here!

Candace decided to do the unique challenge after she saw how crazy Kylie’s fans went whenever she talked about what she liked to eat. The breakfast choice of the day consisted of Jennie-O, sausage, rice and egg. The entire meal made up a daily dose of 423 calories and 100 percent of cholesterol and half of the sodium intake. Wow! For lunch, Candace ate the ramen which added 216 calories and more than 1, 500 mg of sodium! ‘I’m not mad,’ she says as she takes her first bite. ‘You have to love something that’s just covered and swimming in butter,” she said in the video while eating the ramen.

The tacos were for dinner and added another 420 calories. Her second breakfast consisted of french toast crusted Frosted Flakes, sausage and eggs. It all added up to a whopping 638 calories. A smoothie made from pineapple, strawberry, kale, spinach, blueberry and orange juice had the least calories, at 187. Burgers with 530 calories topped everything off for Candace. With the reports that Kylie is expecting a baby soon, we bet she’s staying energized with these meals and whatever cravings she may have!

