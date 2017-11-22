Charlie Rose: Will Oprah Take Over As Co-Anchor On CBS Morning News For An All Female Cast?

Is TV’s biggest icon about to return? With Charlie Rose fired from ‘CBS This Morning’ following numerous allegations of sexual harassment, the network has reportedly ‘begged’ Oprah Winfrey to save the day!

With eight women coming forth to accuse Charlie Rose, 75, of making “unwanted sexual advances” towards them in the late 1990s, CBS wasted no time in kicking him to the curb. However, the disgraced newsman’s exit now leaves an empty seat at the table, and CBS reportedly wants television’s biggest start to take over. “They are begging Oprah [Winfrey, 63] to fill in,” a TV insider told Page Six. “Not full time… But they are hoping she’ll do one day, two days, one hour, fill in ’til Christmas. Anything.”

Wow. Oprah would be a HUGE get for CBS, but that seems to be the network’s strategy. “Unless you get a superstar [on the show,] it’s always going to be, ‘Charlie’s missing,’’ the insider told Page Six. While asking Oprah to step in is almost like asking Derek Jeter 43, to coach your little league team, getting her to appear on CBS This Morning isn’t that unreasonable. She joined CBS’s 60 Minutes in Sept. 2017, and is best friends with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, 62. Gayle even mentioned Oprah on the Nov. 21 episode.

“I really am still reeling. I got an hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night. Both my son and my daughter called me. Oprah called me and said, ‘Are you OK?’ I am not OK.” What would make her okay? Having her close friend sit beside her and co-hose Norah O’Donnel, 43, giving CBS This Morning an all-female cast.

In addition to being axed by CBS, PBS – the longtime host to his once highly regarded Charlie Rose program – fired him, too. “In light of yesterday’s revelations, PBS has terminated its relationship with Charlie Rose and canceled distribution of his programs,” the nonprofit broadcaster said in its statement after these sexual harassment allegations were brought to light, per The New York Times. “PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.” Well, if there’s anyone who has been all about treating women with “dignity” and “respect,” it’s Oprah.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think that Oprah should replace Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning? Would you watch if she was an anchor?