Joe Barton: 5 Things To Know About TX Congressman Who Apologized For Sending Nude Pic

Texas congressman Joe Barton apologized on Nov. 22 for a leaked nude photo and graphic text messages. Here’s 5 things you should know about the political figure involved in the scandal.

Joe Barton, 68, a formerly married Texas Congressman, apologized on Nov. 22 after a private nude photo of him leaked along with a series of graphic text messages. An anonymous Twitter user released the the censored photo that showed Barton’s face while covering his penis. Barton claims the photo and messages were sent in recent years during the time he and his second wife were separated and has no plans to resign after the scandal. He admitted being involved in a series of sexual relationship prior to his divorce and apologized for not using better judgment during those days. Here’s 5 things you should know about Barton:

1.) Barton has a big family and married his second wife Terri in 2004. The former couple got divorced in 2015. He was married to his first wife, Janet Sue Winslow from 1970 until 2003 and has four children and five grandchildren.

2.) He has been involved in politics since 1981. He started out as a White House Fellow and served under the United States Secretary of Energy James B. Edwards before he was elected to the United States Congress in 1984. He is currently the longest serving Congressman from the state of Texas.

3.) He suffered a heart attack in 2005. He was taken to George Washington University Hospital and had to have three stents inserted to help with blocked arteries. Soon after, he in stable condition and recovered before going back to his position.

4.) He admitted to being a video game player after a congressional hearing on video games. The Congressman said he often played Civilization IV and enjoyed playing games whenever he could.

5.) He established a foundation in 2005 that supports charities within his district. The Barton Family Foundation is supported with major contributions from some big energy corporations such as the Exelon Corporation. The corporation has donated $80, 000 to Barton’s campaign funds and the only recorded donation the foundation has given in its seven year history is a $90, 000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on the nude photo scandal with Joe? Tell us your thoughts here!