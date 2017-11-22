What Time Do The Best Black Friday Sales Start? — Your Thanksgiving Deals Guide

Black Friday is mere days away, and it’s time to plan your shopping marathon! HollywoodLife.com is providing you with the best guide to amazing deals that start this Thanksgiving. Here’s when your fave stores open!

Black Friday is this Friday, Nov. 24, and we’re making sure you don’t miss a deal. From big box stores to mall favorites, here’s where and when you should head out to get all of your holiday shopping done!

*Note that T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Burlington Stores, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Costco, Sam’s Club, Staples, B.J. Wholesale Club, Neiman Marcus, Banana Republic and Barnes & Noble will all be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart — Most stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but in-store sale starts at 6:00 PM.

Target — Stores will be open on Thanksgiving at 6:00 PM (as opposed to 5:00 PM) through midnight, and reopen Black Friday at 6:00 AM.

Best Buy — Stores will be open on Thanksgiving at 5:00 PM through 1:00 AM on Friday, before reopening at 8:00 AM.

Dick’s Sporting Goods — Stores open at 6:00 PM on Thanksgiving and close at 5:00 PM on Friday; stores then reopen at 5:00 AM.

Kohl’s — Stores open Thanksgiving at 5:00 PM and won’t close until 31 hours late at midnight on Friday, Nov. 25.

Macy’s — Stores open at 5:00 PM on Thanksgiving and close at 2:00 AM on Friday, then will reopen at 6:00 AM.

Nordstrom — Stores will open at 9:00 AM on Black Friday.

Ulta Beauty — Stores will be open on Thanksgiving from 6:00 PM-2:00 AM, then again from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Black Friday.

Toys R Us — Most stores will be open from 5:00 PM on Thanksgiving through 11:00 PM on Black Friday.

Old Navy — Most stores will open at 3:00 PM on Thanksgiving and stay open until 1:00 AM before reopening at 5:00 AM on Black Friday.

