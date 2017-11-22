Juventus Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Match Online

Goooooaaal! Both Juventus and Barcelona have qualified for the next stage of the Champions League. So, when these two go head-to-head at 2:45 PM ET, it’s all about pride. Don’t miss this match!

After a dominating display in the group stage of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League season, Italy’s Juventus and Spain’s Barcelona have both booked trips to the next round of the European soccer tournament. However, now’s not the time to rest. There are still two matches left in group play. Barcelona, who currently sits on top of La Liga, will likely win Group D, but there’s nothing that Juve would love more than to hand the Blaugrana a loss. When Barca rolls up to Juventus Stadium, expect things to get wild.

Or, both teams might just play it safe. Even if Barcelona loses this game, resulting in Juve tying their 10 points, the Blaugrana would still win the group (unless Juve suddenly becomes an offensive juggernaut.) Barca has a +6 goal differential, while Juve has broken even, allowing 5 goals to the 5 it scored over its Champions League group stage. It’s possible that Juve lights up Barca in this match, but considering Lionel Messi’s crew hasn’t lost a game in what feels like…forever, it’s unlikely.

However, Barcelona failed to score a goal against Olympiakos, the first time the Blaugrana was held to a scoreless game in five years, according to ESPN FC. The last time they failred to find the back of the neck in a group-stage fixture was against Benfica in Dec. 2012. However, Juve failed to get past Sporting Lisbon, playing the Portuguese team to a draw. Did these two teams have a temporary stumble, or is a sign that the wheels are about to come off of this train?

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Barcelona will win the Champions League this season? Will Juventus send Barca packing like they did last year?