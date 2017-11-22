Victoria’s Secret Model Moms In Sexy Lingerie After Babies: Heidi Klum & More — See Pics

What baby weight? Victoria’s Secret moms like Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Miranda Kerr, and more flaunted their model genetics by posing in sexy lingerie shortly after giving birth.

Who run the world? GIRLS. As women, our bodies are capable of so much more than some people realize. We can rapidly gain weight to promote the health of our unborn babies and just as quickly shed the unwanted pounds after giving birth. Sometimes the turnaround is incredibly quick — just as these Victoria’s Secret mom. Or is it more accurate to call them MILFs? These models have all bounced back from their pregnancy bodies to pose in sexy, lingerie-clad photos, and we have to drool-worthy proof in pictures.

Mother-of-four Heidi Klum has one daughter with Formula One team’s managing director, Flavio Briatore, and three little ones with singer Seal. Not only is the German stunner a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she’s also the CEO of Heidi Klum Intimates (her lingerie line). Who says it’s impossible to juggle a personal and professional life? Brazilian bombshell Adriana Lima married Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric in 2009. Nine months later they welcomed their first daughter, Valentina. Adriana returned to the runway shortly after, and recently walked in the VS show in China.

Even though Gisele Bundchen is now-retired from modeling, she didn’t waste much time before posing in lingerie after welcoming son Benjamin with New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady. Fellow Brazilian Alessandra Ambrosio has two cuties with fiance Jamie Mazur. Aussie hottie Miranda Kerr married (and eventually divorced) Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares son Flynn. The beautiful brunette is now expecting her second child with new hubby Evan Spiegel. Once again, we’ll ask, WHO RUN THE WORLD? GIRLS!!!

HollywoodLifers, would you ever pose in barely-there lingerie after giving birth? Tell us below!