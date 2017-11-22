What To Binge Over Thanksgiving: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Runaways’ & More Top Picks

With the holiday weekend ahead and some time off, it’s time to decide what to watch over Thanksgiving. From new seasons of your fave shows or starting a new series, these are our top binge-worthy picks!

It’s one of the toughest questions you have to ask yourself: what do you binge next? Thanksgiving 2017 has arrived, so you’ve got some choices to make. The parades only last so long, so you need some TV shows to get invested in over the holiday weekend. If you aren’t caught up on Stranger Things, it’s time to do so. The show took the world by storm when it debuted in 2016, and season two exceeded most everyone’s expectations. Seriously, you will fall in love with the Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, and Eleven. You’ll also became emotionally invested in the love triangle between Steve, Nancy, and Jonathan.

But Stranger Things isn’t the only Netflix show that’s totally binge-worthy. Mindhunter, starring Jonathan Groff, will become your new TV obsession. The show, which debuted in Oct. 2017, follows two FBI agents who dive into the psychology of murder and get up close and personal with real-life monsters. Frontier season two and 13 Reasons Why season one are two more Netflix shows you need to be watching.

Now it’s time to talk about Hulu. The first 3 episodes of the highly-anticipated Marvel’s Runaways dropped on Nov. 21, and it’s crazy good. It’s been a while since we’ve had a good teen drama (RIP The O.C. and One Tree Hill), but Marvel’s Runaways is here to give the people what they want.

Over on Amazon, you need to watch Good Girls Revolt. As women fight to get their power back as more and more sexual harassment and assault allegations surface, this show is more relevant than ever. The show was shockingly cancelled after one season, but there are rumblings of a season two.

There are so many more TV shows like This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Good Doctor that you can catch up on and binge over the holiday weekend. Check out all our picks in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, what are you going to watch over Thanksgiving? Let us know!