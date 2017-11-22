Thanksgiving TV Schedule 2017: Your Guide To Marathons & Holiday Specials

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is full of amazing marathons and holiday specials, so clear out your DVRs. We have your essential guide to the Thanksgiving TV schedule right here!

Are you ready for all of the holiday specials and marathons airing over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend? Well, get ready. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on NBC, followed by the National Dog Show. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it goes to Thanksgiving TV. Starting in the early hours of Thanksgiving Day, marathons of shows like Gilmore Girls, Friends, Chrisley Knows Best, and more will begin. If you want to have on movie in the background of your Thanksgiving dinner, VH1 is having a movie marathon and AMC is having a Godfather marathon!

In the days after Thanksgiving, the marathons and specials don’t end. On Black Friday, the Christmas movies will make their grand entrance on the ABC and NBC. Plus, CBS will be airing a Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special. Over the course of the weekend, the movie and TV marathons continue. Check out the schedule below!

NOVEMBER 23

Holidays Specials

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on NBC)

National Dog Show (12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC)

Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on CBS)

Marathons

Gilmore Girls (6 a.m. to 12 a.m. on UP)

Star Trek: The Original Series (6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on BBC America)

VH1 movie marathon, including Pretty Woman and Grease (ALL DAY on VH1)

Chrisley Knows Best (6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. onUSA)

Mythbusters (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Science)

The Godfather and The Godfather II marathon (9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on AMC)

Syfy movie marathon (10 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Nov. 24)

Gone With the Wind marathon (11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on SundanceTV)

Blue Bloods (11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Ion)

Minions & Despicable Me marathon (11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on FX)

Jurassic Park movie marathon (12:15 p.m. – 8 p.m., TNT)

Friends (1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on TBS)

The Simpsons (8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on FXX)

M*A*S*H (11 p.m. to 5 p.m. on TVLand)

Forensic Files (6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on TruTV)

South Park (6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Comedy Central)

Duck Dynasty (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on FYI)

NOVEMBER 24

Holiday Specials

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on NBC)

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on NBC)

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on ABC)

Frosty the Snowman & Frosty Returns (8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on CBS)

Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special (9 p.m.to 10 p.m. on CBS)

Marathons

Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. to 12 a.m. on UP)

Friends (6 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Spike)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (2 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Food Network)

Mom (12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on FXX)

Star Trek & Star Trek: The Next Generation marathon (12:10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on BBC America)

Alaska: The Last Frontier (12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on TLC)

Law & Order (6 a.m. to 12 a.m. on SundanceTV)

The Hobbit & Lord of the Rings movie marathon (9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on TNT)

The Karate Kid series (11 a.m. to 10 p.m on AMC)

Law & Order (11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Ion)

The ‘80s: The Decade That Made Us? (12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on National Geographic)

The Simpsons (6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on FXX)

Long Island Medium (7 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on TLC)

Flea Market Flip (7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on HGTV)

House Hunters (12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HGTV)

Tanked (2 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Animal Planet)

NOVEMBER 25

Marathons

Harry Potter series (7 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Freeform)

Rocky (9 a.m.to 12 a.m. on Spike)

Twilight Saga (8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on MTV)

Law & Order (5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on TNT)

Fixer Upper (7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on HGTV)

Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. to 12 a.m. on UP)

Law & Order: SVU (9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on USA)

Say Yes to the Dress (7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on TLC)

Cake Boss (7 p.m. to 3 a.m. on TLC)

Law & Order: SVU (9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on ION)

Street Outlaws (12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Discovery)

Parking Wars (3 p.m. to 4 a.m. on FYI)

Teen Titans Go! (6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Cartoon Network)

Roseanne (12 a.m. to 1 p.m. on TVLand)

Forensic Files (12 p.m. to 7 a.m. on HLN)

M*A*S*H (6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Sundance)

NOVEMBER 26

Marathons

Gilmore Girls (12 a.m. to 7 p.m. on UP)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Bravo)

Jersey Shore (1 a.m. to 9 p.m. on MTV)

Duck Dynasty (5 p.m. to 4 a.m. on FYI)

Law & Order (6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on TNT)

Fixer Upper (7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on HGTV)

Law & Order: SVU (11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on USA)

American Pickers (1 p.m. to 4 a.m. on History)

Monsters Inside Me (11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Animal Planet)

Teen Titans Go! (6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Cartoon Network)

