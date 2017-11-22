Aerial Footage Of LA Freeway Shows Thousands Stuck In Traffic For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is almost upon us, which means people across the country are traveling far and wide. Check out the aerial footage of LA traffic posted on Nov. 22 that will make you feel for Los Angelenos who have to journey on a freeway this holiday.

According to the American Automobile Association, roughly 50.9 million Americans are expected to do some traveling this Thanksgiving, a 3.3 percent increase from 2016. Naturally, this means the traffic in LA, which is already horrendous to begin with, is probably going to reach new, nightmarish levels of awfulness. You know that opening traffic scene in La La Land? Imagine that times a thousand, and that’s pretty much what you can expect for LA congestion. In fact, Good Morning America shared some aerial footage of the traffic on Nov. 22, and the freeways already appeared to be bumper to bumper in the City of Angels. Check out the horrific footage that will make you never want to get in your car ever again below.

A whopping 24 million travelers, 6 percent more than 2016, will fly to their Thanksgiving celebration this year, according to the TSA. While you contemplate whether it’s worse to travel by car or by plane, you should read up on these various tips you should take to heart in order to avoid overeating during your Turkey Day celebrations.

In addition, we’ve also outlined a guide for when all the Black Friday sales start. You’re going to want to check that out before doing any holiday shopping, provided you’re not stuck in an endless gridlock in LA somewhere. Check out these shows you should binge on Thanksgiving, assuming you make it through the traffic to wherever you’re going.

