Taco Bell’s Thanksgiving Menu Is Both Delicious & Outrageous – What Is A ‘Turkerito’?

Turkey? That’s so last Thanksgiving. For those sick of mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, Taco Bell’s ‘Friendsgiving’ menu – with Taco Supreme Croquettes and Turkeritos — is a perfect alternative.

Everyone celebrates Thanksgiving differently. For some, the day is not complete without an oven-roasted turkey, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, and collard greens. Other families celebrate with a ham and some pearl onions. Then, there are those who’d rather have burritos, tacos and an extra side of guac. Taco Bell certainly took a different approach to the traditional Thanksgiving dinner when the company hosted its fifth annual “Friendsgiving Dinner” at its corporate headquarters in Irvine, California on Nov. 16, according to People. The company tweeted out its menu, and it’s a little bit mind-boggling and a little bit mouth-watering.

Admittedly, the Taco Supreme Croquettes sound tasty, so do the Butternut Squash Chalupa Bites (never doubt the power of cotija cheese.) Though, the rest of the menu is…interesting. A ham glazed with Taco Bell’s signature drink, Mountain Dew Baja Blast? That’s for the more adventurous eater. Also, the Turkerito doesn’t have any turkey in it. Also, Cool Ranch Doritos Mashed Potatoes? Hey, it’s good to try anything at least once. Who knows? It could just very well be the best meal ever.

The desserts seemed pretty great. Pumpkin Spiced Caramel Apple Empanadas? Sign us up. Plus, the Chocolate Churros with Ancho Chile Ganache sound incredible. Sadly, for those of us who want to order two of everything off this menu, it was the most limited of “limited time offers” – in that, it was just prepared for those who were invited to Taco Bell’s Friendsgiving. Those lucky souls who scored a spot at the dinner table were Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, Peter Allen Vogt of Madtv, musician Steve Zaragoza and more.

Our friends have arrived and dinner has begun. Watch our #Snapchat Story to get a peek into our 5th Annual #TacoBellFriendsgiving dinner.

👉 https://t.co/0vdrUggwtA pic.twitter.com/HLn6PFQTxi — Taco Bell (@tacobell) November 17, 2017

Awkward family photos are the best. Happy #TacoBellFriendsgiving! pic.twitter.com/ciFTeAZRXD — Taco Bell (@tacobell) November 17, 2017

“We love hosting ‘Friendsgiving’ every year and generally invite an exclusive list of some of the closest friends of the brand,” a spokesperson for Taco Bell told TODAY Food. “This tends to include some familiar faces we work with often, whether that’s on social media, behind the scenes or in the media.” For those whose invitation was “lost in the mail,” they can’t really console themselves at their local Taco Bell, as most are closed on Thanksgiving. Check your local store’s hours, just to be sure.

Would you try Taco Bell’s Thanksgiving menu, HollywoodLifers?