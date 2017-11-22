Steph & Ayesha Curry Share Cute Family Christmas Card Before Thanksgiving

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry don’t just have the perfect family, they also have the cutest Christmas card ever. Read on to see their adorable holiday card here!

Steph Curry, 29, and Ayesha Curry, 28, basically have the ideal family, and this latest Christmas card Ayesha shared on her Instagram account proves it. In the adorable photo, Steph and Ayesha are joined by their two cute daughters, Riley Curry, 5, and Ryan Carson Curry, 2. In addition to the four members of the Curry squad, the family was also joined by their two dogs Reza and Rookie. Ayesha captioned the photo, writing, “Excited to show everyone our 2017 holiday card” and added that she “can’t wait to send our cards to all our family and friends. Happy Holidays!” Since most of us are probably not going to receive their Christmas card, this Instagram pic will have to do! Check out the holiday card below!

We reported how Steph’s little sister Sydel Curry, 23, got engaged to pro basketball player Damion Lee, 25, and we’re betting that not only are they getting one of these cool holiday cards, they’ll probably be celebrating the upcoming holiday with Steph and Ayesha. And based on what Ayesha has said about how the Curry family celebrates Thanksgiving, they’re not going to want to miss out on their festivities.

This upcoming Thanksgiving, Steph and Ayesha will be celebrating after Riley and Ryan go to bed by playing Cards Against Humanity (in case you needed some inspiration of what to do with your relatives during your food coma). Apparently, playing card games is part of their family tradition. While you wish your family was as adorable as the Curry’s, check out these pics of Steph and Ayesha that prove the two will always be couple goals.

