Selena Gomez Extremely ‘Shocked’ By The Weeknd & Katy Perry’s ‘Random’ Dinner Together

The Weeknd and Katy Perry had an intimate dinner date on Nov. 20, and but how does his ex Selena Gomez feels about it? Here’s why Sel is ‘confused’ by the pair’s meeting!

The Weeknd, 27, was spotted heading into Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood for dinner with Katy Perry, 33, and a source close to Selena Gomez, 25, tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that the “Wolves” singer was more than a little taken aback when she heard the news!

“Selena was shocked when she found out about The Weeknd meeting up with Katy Perry for dinner,” the insider reveals. “Selena was a little confused by the randomness of those two meeting.” We can see that, especially since the “Starboy” singer was also just photographed leaving his other ex Bella Hadid‘s apartment in NYC! “She was like, ‘Really? That’s weird,’ when she found out about the pair getting together in LA,” the source adds of Sel. Same!

Still, Selena doesn’t think anything is going on between the two other singers, as our source shares. “Selena figures Katy and Abel must be talking about music,” the insider explains, “And would be surprised if the dinner meeting turned into a more romantic relationship.” Hmm! Catch up on Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship timeline here.

It’s also worth pointing out that at the end of the day, Sel couldn’t care less! “Selena is so wrapped up with Justin Bieber, 23, right now, that she really isn’t too concerned with Abel, Katy or anyone else,” the insider shrugs. “She’s focused on her own happiness with Justin.” There you have it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sel’s reaction to The Weeknd and Katy Perry having dinner? Tell us in the comments!