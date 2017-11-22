Sarah Hyland & ‘BIP’s Wells Adams Passionately Make-Out In A Parking Lot After Lunch Date

Sarah Hyland was caught making out hardcore with her new boyfriend Wells Adams. Check out the steamy pic right here!

It looks like we know what Sarah Hyland, 26, is thankful for! Sarah was spotted with her boyfriend of one month, Wells Adams, 33, in Studio City, Los Angeles on Nov. 21, and they might as well rename it PDA City, because the two were having a serious make-out session in a parking lot. Who knew parking lots were so romantic? The Modern Family actress and Bachelor in Paradise star were saying goodbye after a hot lunch date, and while parting may be such sweet sorrow, at least they got a steamy kiss out of it. Here’s a pro-tip for all you hopeless romantics out there: find someone who holds you like Wells holds Sarah.

This isn’t the first time these two have gotten romantic. We reported earlier how Sarah, inspired by Taylor Swift, 27, sweetly wears Wells’ initials on a chain. Judging by her chain and her chemistry with Wells, it seems their relationship is still very much in the honeymoon phase. Time will tell if this will be a longterm thing or a short-term fling for these two. We’ve got our fingers crossed for these two love birds.

The couple recently dressed up as the kids from Stranger Things on Halloween. You know you’ve found someone special when they commit wholeheartedly to your couple’s costume. Check out these pics of Sarah and Ariel Winter in bikinis and pick whom you think ruled summer the most with their skin-baring pics.

Two more reasons to smile again. My big🥄& furry🥄 A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

