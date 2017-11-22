Roy Moore: Why Having An Alleged Child Molester In The Senate Is Bad News For You

How low can we go? Alabama could be on the verge of electing a Senator who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 9 women, including a 14-year-old who claims he undressed and touched her.

Is this really OK? I don’t care if you’re a Republican or Democrat – can’t we all agree on what is indecent and completely unacceptable behavior, especially in the highest political offices in the land? Leigh Corfman, now 53, was just 14 when she met current Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore, then 32 years-old, and a district attorney, in 1979. She alleges that Roy Moore kissed her and days later, went much further.

Moore took her to his house, put blankets on his living room floor, and then “proceeded to um, seduce me, I guess you would say”, she claimed on The Today Show in a television interview. He took off most of her clothes and stripped himself down to his “white underwear”, Corfman told Today. “ He touched me over my clothing, what was left of it and tried to get me to touch him as well” . Understandably, Corfman said she was terrified and insisted that Moore take her home. She told three of her friends and later more family and friends about the creepy encounters.

Remember she was just 14. Very underage – not even close to old enough to give consent to Moore, an adult. But Corfman isn’t the only then- underage woman to come forward and speak out about completely inappropriate experiences with Moore. Equally disturbing – Beverly Young Nelson was just 16 when she claims that Moore tried to rape her in 1977. During a press conference on Nov. 13, she explained that Moore offered her a ride home from her waitressing job at a restaurant, but then stopped the car in a dark deserted spot and “began groping me and putting hands on my breasts.” Nelson recounts that Moore locked her car door and “began squeezing my neck to force my head on his crotch” while she fought him off. “ I thought he was going to rape me”, she cried during the conference. “I was twisting and I was struggling and I was begging him to top. I had tears running down my face.”

She was just 16, I repeat. These are just two of the women’s stories. Most were 18 or under when they allege that they had disturbing sexual misconduct experiences with Moore.

Nevertheless, Donald Trump has now announced his support for Moore to become Senator in Alabama. “He totally denies it”, explained Trump. “He says it didn’t happen. You have to listen to him, also”. In other words, our president believes that the nine women who have gone public with their accusations against Moore, are liars. Just like his position on all the 16 women who accused him of sexual harassment. “The official position of the White House is that the women who have accused the president have lied, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced.

So how does this affect you? Have you ever been sexually harassed? In your personal life, or at work? Do you think that’s OK? Should guys be able to get away with that? Should your career be derailed because a boss or co-worker has harassed you? Is that acceptable?

If you have cheered on Gretchen Carlson whose sex harassment lawsuit forced the ouster of Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, as well as a rush of other lawsuits that pushed out Bill O’Reilly, and more senior Fox execs. And if you’re proud of the accusers coming forward against Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and dozens more prominent men, then it should deeply concern you that a man who was credibly accused of undressing and groping a 14-year-old girl, will be making decisions about your future. Roy Moore, who also thinks that homosexuality should be illegal, who as a judge refused to perform gay marriages – even though it’s the law of the land – who doesn’t believe in evolution, who calls Islam a “false religion”, who calls Native Americans “reds” and Asians “yellows”, and who thinks 9/11 could have been a punishment from God – will be making laws that affect you. Will he stand up for your right to not be harassed? Will he stand up for women’s health care? Will he fight for equal pay for equal work?

Highly unlikely, on all counts.

You already have a president who’s in favor of defunding Planned Parenthood, not allowing health insurance to cover your birth control and as I mentioned before, who called his own sexual harassment accusers, “liars”. Remember, the tone for business and personal relationships and laws in fact, comes down from the top. If Roy Moore becomes the Senator from Alabama, instead of women’s rights supporter and Democrat Doug Jones, your life will be affected negatively. And I bet, you won’t like the consequences for you, at all. SO speak up. Let your Congresspeople know how you feel and if you live in Alabama, get out and vote for Doug Jones, who will stand up for your rights, not assault them!

Do you agree, HollywoodLifers? Let me know.