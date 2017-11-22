Prince Harry Designed An Engagement Ring For Meghan Markle Using Princess Diana’s Diamonds

How romantic! Prince Harry has commissioned an engagement ring for Meghan Markle using his mother’s jewels!

Let’s face it, when a prince is courting a gorgeous actress, we should never expect a normal romance! And Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle‘s, 36, lovey dovey relationship has not disappointed! From getaways in Africa to PDA-filled moments at the Invictus Games, these two appear head-over-heels for each other! We’ve even been hearing rumblings that these two are making longterm plans! But this latest development is what’s truly got us aflutter! A report has surfaced that Harry has commissioned an engagement ring for Meghan! But, because he’s a prince, no normal engagement ring will do! He’s using some of his mother Princess Diana‘s diamonds for the piece! Head here for loads more photos of Harry and Meghan!

“It will definitely be a summer wedding,” an insider tells Us Weekly of the adorable couple’s plans. Harry used diamonds from one of his mother’s brooches to craft a ring for the Suits star! Something tells us this sparkler is going to be stunning! “There are are no plans for them to live separately,” the sources added. “Meghan will move right in.” This definitely isn’t typical of a royal courtship but, hey, the times they are a-changing! Besides they aren’t the first royal couple to co-habitat before walking down the aisle! Harry’s older brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 35, lived together before becoming husband and wife!

“The royal family has had to move with the times in order to survive, and they are nowhere near as stuffy and old fashioned as they used to be,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Prince William and Kate Middleton lived together before marrying, so it’s no shocker that Harry and Meghan plan to do the same. It’s such common practice these days for couples to cohabit before taking the next step, and the Queen has no objections, as long as Harry and Meghan are committed to marrying eventually.” We can’t guess when this wedding is happening but it’s going to be HUGE.

