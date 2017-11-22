Nick Carter Denies Melissa Schuman’s Rape Accusations: It Was Consensual

Nick Carter has released a statement in response to singer, Melissa Schuman’s rape allegations against him. Carter denies Schuman’s claims, adding that she ‘never expressed’ that she was ‘nonconsensual’ while they were together.

Nick Carter, 37, is speaking out after former Dream singer, Melissa Schuman, 33, accused him of rape in a graphic and lengthy blog post on Nov. 2. She alleged Carter raped her when she was 18 and he was 22. However, Carter released a statement on Nov. 22, denying her allegations. “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” he tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE statement. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally,” the Backstreet Boy said. “This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

Schuman detailed the alleged incident earlier this month in a personal blog. At the time, she was part of a female, teen girl group, Dream. Schuman alleged that Carter invited her over to his home on a day off from a movie they were both starring in. She alleged that he forced her into sex, although she was a virgin and repeatedly told him no and that she was saving herself for marriage. Read more about Schuman’s allegations here.

Following the alleged incident, Schuman said she and Carter sang a duet together. She later claimed that she “quickly lost interest in pursuing a career as a recording artist.” Schuman said of the alleged assault, “I was broken. I was tired. I was traumatized.” The former singer took to Twitter on Nov. 21, where she thanked her supporters, writing, “I am free now.”

I just want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. Thank you for bearing witness to my story. Thank you for providing me a safe place to be open and vulnerable. I love you all. Thank you for aiding me in the healing that I so desperately needed. I am free now. — MelissaSchuman (@MelissaSchuman) November 21, 2017

Carter, now 37, is married to fitness expert, Lauren Kitt. The pair, who wed in April 2014 in Southern California, have one child together, a boy, Odin. Kitty gave birth to their baby boy in April 2016.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts in the comments below.