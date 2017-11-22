Mom Shamed For Breastfeeding Son At Disneyland Gets Revenge By Nursing In Front Of Haters

Calling out breastfeeding shamers in a MAJOR way, a brave mom posted an epic photo featuring her haters, and it’s beyond hilarious! Check out her savage pic here.

Sick of all the disgusted stares she'd get while nursing in public, Cali mom-of-two, Brittni Medina, decided to do something about it! Getting creative, Brittni ended up posting a photo on Facebook highlighting the disapproving looks she gets while routinely breastfeeding her 10-month-old son on the go. While Brittni looks happy and comfortable in the snapshot, two women in the background look ANYTHING but amused. Talk about a brilliant way to handle shamers!

It all started during a trip to Disneyland on Nov. 18. Brittni was waiting in a line with her husband and son when she realized her little boy was hungry. She started to breastfeed her child, but couldn’t ignore two nearby women who were making rude comments. “These ladies were so angry by it, my husband just had to take a picture. Peep the haters 😂,” Brittni wrote in her Facebook caption. Looks like Brittni’s getting the last laugh now!

Brittni’s social media post has since attracted over 1,000 (largely supportive) comments. Many couldn’t understand why the onlookers felt the need to stop and stare if they were so offended. “These women just need to get their panties out of a wad and go see Mickey or a get a Dole whip,” one person wrote. “I took the picture honestly for a few laughs,” Brittni told Business Insider. Eventually, she said, the two women decided to turn away and leave the line altogether!





Although Disney parks have a policy of allowing mothers to breastfeed anywhere they feel comfortable, that clearly doesn’t stop critics from expressing their disgust. “With my first son, I covered, and unfortunately, he would sweat in there and pull on the cover. And I got the same reaction whether I was covered or not,” Brittni explained, adding that with her second son, she doesn’t bother covering at all. “Might as well focus on my son’s happiness rather than the people watching,” she said. Amen to that!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how do you feel about Brittni feeding her son in public like this? Totally ok, or a little too much?