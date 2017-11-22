Olympic Figure Skater Michelle Kwan: Will She Do ‘Dancing With The Stars’?

‘Dancing With The Stars’ in having an all-athlete cast in the Spring of 2018, and we just spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Michelle Kwan to see if she would do the show! See what she said.

We love seeing athletes on Dancing With The Stars, so we were thrilled when the show announced they would be doing a special 4-week season in the Spring of 2018 with a cast comprised of only athletes! Figure skaters have historically done well in the dancing competition — Kristi Yamaguchi won season 6 with Mark Ballas and Meryl Davis won season 18 with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. We recently sat down with Olympic medalist and World Champion figure skater Michelle Kwan to talk about the 2018 Olympics and of course, if she would ever do DWTS!

“Apolo Ohno is a friend, Kristi Yamaguchi, Meryl Davis, Evan Lysacek, Shawn Johnson — these are all friends! Nastia! I would consider it!” Michelle told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I love dancing, so…but having a partner would be so foreign! Some people are used to that! Kristi was used to pairs skating, she skated with Rudy Galindo and they were National Champions! Meryl Davis is used to having a partner. Thats why Apolo, I asked him about his experience and he told me it was so much fun but it was so much work. As a speed skater, you don’t have choreography. We choreograph programs, right? He doesn’t. I found that season fascinating and he was SUCH a good dancer! I was like, you should have been an ice skater!”

It seems like Michelle has been talking to her friends about the show for a while! We would love to see her in 2018! We spoke to Michelle about the upcoming Olympics and new P&G campaign called “Thank You, Mom .” “The ad hits home because it showcases all the challenges Olympians face to get there. For me, personally, to say thank you mom, you were my rock, and still are. Growing up, I didn’t have some of the financial resources compared to some of the skaters I was skating with at the ice rink. Many times, I thought I was going to be forced to quit. My parents were juggling multiple jobs but when they immigrated to the United States, they vowed to make sure their kids had all these opportunities. I made it to the National Championships my junior year with borrowed costumes and used skates! I was skating in used skates in 1994 trying to make the Olympic team! I didn’t feel lesser or disadvantaged — if anything I felt empowered and grateful for the opportunities that my mom gave me.”

HollywoodLifers, would you love to see Michelle Kwan on Dancing With The Stars?