‘Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery Shakes Off Lady Mary In Topless Scenes For New Role

Michelle Dockery takes on a racy, new role in Netflix’s newest drama, ‘Godless’! The ‘Downton Abbey actress stars in nude scenes for the project and we have the first images! Graphic content ahead!

Michelle Dockery, 35, takes on a wild, new role! The Downton Abbey actress stars in the new, 7-part Netflix drama, Godless, which is set to include nude and graphic scenes involving Dockery. She’s slated to strip down for the camera in violent scenes, where she plays the role of Alice Fletcher; a widow living in a 1800s New Mexico mining town, run by women. See one of the first images of Dockery in her racy, new role, below!

Godless takes viewers on a wild Western ride, where Frank Griffin [played by Jeff Daniels], an outlaw terrorizing the 1880s American West, hunts down Roy Goode [Jack O’Connell], his partner turned enemy, according to IMDb. Roy hides out at a ranch as Frank’s chase leads him to La Belle, New Mexico – a town mysteriously made up entirely of women. The new miniseries is produced by Steven Soderbergh and directed by Scott Frank. Dockery’s character, Alice survives a “brutal sex attack” in the new series, which leaves her with a massive, vertical scar in-between her cleavage and down her torso, as seen in the below image.

It’s quite difficult to picture Dockery acting as anyone but Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey. However, she takes her new role with complete confidence. Dockery went in depth about her character when talking with CBS8. “Alice is representative of a lot of women’s experiences at the time,” Dockery said of Alice, an outsider among the women, who believe she’s a curse on the town, having been widowed two times before age 21, among other trials and tribulations. “She’s toughened by everything that’s happened.” Its a character quite out of the box for Dockery, however, she’s up for the challenge.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Dockery’s new role?