Melania Trump Wears A Coat While Decorating The White House & The Internet Wonders Why

Has Donald Trump turned off the heat in the White House? That’s what many were wondering as First Lady Melania decorated the Christmas tree while wearing a heavy coat!

What the heck? Melania Trump, 47 took to her first year of decorating the White House for Christmas but despite being indoors, she wore coats during two different events! The first lady donned a pale pink coat over a matching sleeveless turtleneck to decorate the White House Christmas tree on Nov. 22, prompting many to wonder why she needed to be so covered up while inside the confines of American’s most famous home. It made for a really weird optic when she was photographed putting an ornament on a pine tree branch with the coat draped over her shoulders. We get it why she wore a big floral jacket to the Nov. 21 turkey pardoning ceremony, as it was outside in the Washington D.C. chill….but why is she bundled up indoors?

It wasn’t just when she was decorating the Christmas tree, as Melania donned a heavy navy and red plaid long coat — over a warm red long-sleeved turtleneck — to help with the White House gingerbread display. What on Earth? Did Donnie turn off the heat the mansion that she needs to stay bundled up indoors? The former model has a fabulous figure and has never been afraid to show it off so wearing heavy coats indoors seems kind of weird. Then again, what about the Trump presidency hasn’t been completely odd and out of the ordinary? See more pics of Melania, here,

Already the first family bucked an annual tradition by holding the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony two days ahead of the holiday. Instead, they tycoon and his brood will spend turkey day at his massive estate Mar-a-Largo in south Florida. Melania looked fabulous at the ceremony in a long floral coat, burgundy turtleneck and a brown leather skirt. That made sense, since it was a chilly DC morning. So WHY is she wearing coats INSIDE of the White House? Here are the pics of Melania in her heavy jackets with her odd indoor look and voters responses to her strange style.

Preparations are underway to celebrate the holidays at the @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/N5qZ1NP8ez — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 22, 2017

FLOTUS gets festive! Melania Trump begins decking the halls at the White House in preparation for the holidays-maintaining her winter chic in a COAT, despite being indoors — https://t.co/yiTSyd6KfI — yourmamatoo (@yourmamatoo) November 23, 2017

Why is she decorating wearing a coat? #melaniatrump When staged photos look like staged photos. — Colette (@Cwill39436039) November 23, 2017

Doesn't Melania Trump know how to wear a coat? That your arms go in the sleeves? Sure, I get the occasional draped look, like it's chilly and you don't need to fully commit, but she sports every coat this way. Insignificant but strange. — Polly Dugan (@pollydugan) November 22, 2017

Melania, sweetie, its ok to leave your coat off in your own home. — NoName (@StDruther) November 23, 2017

Three pictures of you touching things you've never seen before and won't ever notice again. And why do you have your coat on? It's almost like you're ready to flee at any moment… Just call someone, Melania. They'll save you! — Oldgrfndriver (@Oldgrfondriver) November 23, 2017

Hilarious! Yeah, we believe THIS @FLOTUS decorates tree (in a coat) Usually a family thing, so where's family? Handing free turkeys out to poor? Helping build Habitat for Humanity home? ONLY real pic is Melania w/the help. Ya need better press advice cuz this? Tad unbelievable😣 — Ann (@AnnRn4vr) November 23, 2017

