Mama June Looks Hotter Than Ever Flaunting 300lb. Weight Loss In Tight Leggings — Pics

Wow! Some new photos of reality star Mama June have surfaced looking as thin and sexy as ever! Check them out!

Who would have guessed a few years ago that we’d be gawking at former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Mama June! But the sassy 38-year-old reality star has put in the work and is looking better than ever in some brand-new photos!  She was spotted arriving back home after picking up some toys for her kids while flaunting her weight loss in grey leggings and a loose-fitting grey shirt! She completed the casual outfit some shades and a pair of white sneakers. HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

She looks like a totally different person from the early days of Toddler & Tiaras! Mama June (real name June Shannon) offered fans access to her transformation with her latest reality TV endeavor Mama June: From Not to Hot. She underwent months of dieting and 6 surgical procedures to ultimately lose 300 pounds. The second season of the We TV show premieres in January. See photos of her weight-loss journey in photos right here!

Earlier in November, we reported that June plans to go beyond being a TV personality! She’s even considering branching out as a fitspo queen! “June is looking into making a workout video,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks her dramatic slim down could be great motivation for other women struggling with their weight. June’s lifestyle habits have undergone a drastic turnaround since she decided to get in shape, and she now eats super healthy, in addition to working out every day.” Talk about inspiring!

