2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to Watch, Who’s Performing & More

Thanksgiving is a day to give thanks! But, it’s also a day for festive music, stunning celebs, giant balloons, and epic floats! Here’s everything to know about this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Happy Thanksgiving! — Although we’re 24 hours away from the food-filled holiday, we’re too excited for the 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! Each year, the fun event outshines its past with bigger floats, bigger balloons, and bigger crowds. Where is the parade? What time is it? Who’s performing? What should I be on the lookout for? — We’re answering all of those questions! Here’s your Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade event guide!

Here’s the numbers! — November 23, 2017, aka Thanksgiving Day is when the parade takes place. The big event will be held in New York City, per usual, with the festivities kicking off at 9 AM – Noon in all time zones. The parade will also air on CBS from 9 AM – Noon ET, 8 AM – 11 AM CT; 7 AM – 10 AM MT; and 9 AM – noon PT [delayed].

How to watch? — The parade will be televised on local NBC stations. However, you can view the event online for free — Verizon is hosting a 360-degree live stream on YouTube; and, NBC New York is streaming the event on its website, also for free. Telemundo will simulcast the entire event in Spanish.

Who’s performing? — The parade will feature a slew of country’s top artists: Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch, Cam, Sara Evans and Kelsea Ballerini. Other artists include: 98 Degrees, Sabrina Carpenter, Andra Day and Common, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Nicky Jam, Wyclef Jean, Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio of Top Chef, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, Leslie Odom Jr. (performing with the cast of Sesame Street), Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson and Jojo Siwa.

The visuals! — This year’s parade will feature 17 massive character balloons, 28 legacy balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers; over 1,000 clowns; 12 marching bands and 6 performance groups [via New York’s WABC]. Returning floats — carried by up to 100 volunteers — include, Charlie Brown, the Pillsbury Doughboy and Spongebob Squarepants. Characters making their ballon debuts? — Disney Frozen‘s Olaf, Illumination presents Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, and PAW Patrol and Jett from Super Wings.

Street closures? — If you’re a native New Yorker, or you’re just traveling there for the holiday or event, you should be aware of some street closures. From 34th street all the way up to 57th, there will be closures during various times; Broadway and 5th through 8th avenues will also be included in the closures. Head over to Upper West Side, Manhattan’s WABC for the full list of traffic changes!

HollywoodLifers, what are you most excited to see when the parade airs?