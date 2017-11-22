Lindsay Arnold: Will She Return To ‘DWTS’ After Epic First Win With Jordan Fisher?

With her first ‘DWTS’ win in the bag, is Lindsay Arnold looking to take a break from the show? HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Lindsay after the finale, and she revealed her plans to us!

HollywoodLife.com asked Lindsay Arnold, 23, whether or not she’s going to continue with the show or end her run on a high note. Rest assured, DWTS fans, Lindsay’s not going anywhere. “Oh, I’ll be back,” Lindsay told us EXCLUSIVELY. “I love this show. I will be back as long as they’ll have me!”

Rejoice! Lindsay is one of the best Dancing With the Stars pros. She’s an incredible choreographer and performer. She finally got her first mirrorball trophy with Jordan Fisher, 23, after an amazing season of performances. Before winning with Jordan, she had come in third place twice with Alek Skarlatos, 25, and former NFL player Calvin Johnson Jr., 32, She came in second with former baseball player David Ross, 40, in season 24. It’s about time she got that win!

One of the people who has helped Lindsay become such an incredible dancer is a familiar face! Lindsay revealed that fellow pro Mark Ballas, 31, has inspired her in the ballroom! “I looked up to him on day one of this show. I got to train under him, and now I’m competing alongside him,” Lindsay said on Good Morning America after the finale.

Lindsay will continue to show off her fantastic dancing skills on the Dancing With the Stars: Light Up The Night! winter tour. Jordan will be joining Lindsay and other dancers on the tour, along with fellow season 25 contestant Frankie Muniz, 31. During the finale, Tom Bergeron, 62, announced that the spring 2018 season of the show will be an all-athletes edition! Lindsay certainly has experience working with athletes in the ballroom. Could she pull a Cheryl Burke, 33, and win two years in a row? Time will tell!

