Aly Raisman’s Gynmastics Doctor Pleads Guilty To ‘Sexually Penetrating’ Girls As Young As 10

“Guilty as stated, your honor,” Larry Nassar, 54, said during an Ingham County Circuit Court appearance on Nov. 22, shocking the Michigan court, according to NBC News. The disgraced medical professional – who has been accused of molesting more than 130 of his former patients, including Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney – admitted to sexually abusing seven girls. Larry said he was entering this guilty plea as a way to help everyone “move forward” from his horrific actions. . “I pray the rosary every day for their forgiveness,” he said. “I have no animosity for anyone. I just want healing. It’s time.”

Larry pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, admitting he penetrated girls with ungloved fingers under the guise of “medical exams and treatments” between 1998 and 2015. Three of those charges applied to victims under 13 – with one reported to be as young as 10 years old, per Daily Mail. Three of the chargers applied to victims between 13 to 15 years old.

Overall, he was charged with 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 11 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct at the state level. Other chargers were dismissed or reduced as part of the plea deal, per CNN. He will receive a jail sentence between 25 and 40 years when he’s sentenced in January. At that sentencing, all 125 victims who reported assaults to Michigan State Police will be allowed to give victim impact statements.

“You used that position of trust that you had in the most vile way to abuse children,” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said to Larry after his plea. “I agree that now is a time of healing, but it may take them a lifetime of healing while you spend your lifetime behind bars thinking about what you did in taking away their childhood. You violated the oath that you took to do no harm, and you harmed them selfishly.”

Court referring to Larry as DOCTOR Nassar. I AM DISGUSTED. I am very disappointed. He does NOT deserve that. Larry is digusting. Larry is a MONSTER not a doctor. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) November 22, 2017

While Larry said he had no more “animosity,” Aly couldn’t say the same. “Court referring to Larry as DOCTOR Nassar. I AM DISGUSTED. I am very disappointed. He does NOT deserve that. Larry is disgusting. Larry is a MONSTER not a doctor,” she tweeted as he was pleading guilty. Larry was the U.S. Gymnastics physician for four Olympic games, as well as the team physician for the Michigan State University gymnastics teams. Larry is also awaiting sentencing on federal charges of receiving child pornography, possessing child porn and one charge of destroying evidence.

