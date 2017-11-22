‘Pregnant’ Kylie Jenner Is Thankful For Her ‘Little Babies’ This Thanksgiving — Expecting Twins?

Kylie Jenner has fans speculating about her reported pregnancy when she expressed what she’s thankful for on her website, including her ‘little babies.’ Is she expecting twins?!

Kylie Jenner, 20, has us on edge again when she took the time to explain that she had a lot to be thankful for in posts on her website and app, according to People. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star listed all the things she is grateful for this year. “My little babies!,” she gushed. “They may drive me crazy sometimes, but Normie, Bambi, Harlie and Rosie…I love you!!!” Of course, she is talking about her precious dogs but her post has many wondering if there’s some hidden meaning behind it, perhaps that she could be expecting twins? The truth is we don’t know for sure but Kylie sure loves to keep us guessing! See photos of Kylie cleverly hiding her baby bump here!

In addition to her pups, Kylie wrote that she was thankful for her family and friends as well as her company, Kylie Cosmetics, that has seen major success since its launch. “I know I’m one lucky girl,” she said. “Where would I be without my mom, dad, sisters and brother? I love you guys unconditionally.”

Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, are reportedly expecting their first child, a baby girl, next year. Although there’s been no official confirmation yet, Kylie’s posts have made it clear that something seems to be under the radar. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also said to be expecting her first child next year with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. We’re all awaiting the happy news and look forward to a whole new generations of Kardashian/Jenners!

HollywoodLifers, do you hope that Kylie’s having twins? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!