Kylie Jenner Hacks Off Her Hair With Kitchen Scissors — See Her New Bob

Kylie Jenner decided it was time for a little change and let BFF Jordyn Woods cut her hair with kitchen scissors! Watch Jordyn work her magic in this insane video.

Okay, watching this video is making us so anxious! Kylie Jenner, 20, was super casual on Snapchat while telling her fans that she was letting Jordyn Woods give her a haircut. Never mind that it was in Kylie’s kitchen, with a pair of regular scissors. You know the kind. The scissors we all keep in our junk drawer to open boxes and stuff, and not cut hair!

Jordyn should probably go into hair styling, because the bob she gave Kylie after hacking off her super-long hair was actually pretty chic. We’re impressed! Guess this is truly the year of change for Kylie. She’s so open about the funny things she does with her friends online, but so coy about her alleged pregnancy. Note that her haircut Snap is taken from the neck up. Sure, she could just be zooming in on the new ‘do. But she also has a new habit of never showing her torso, ever.

Just a day before her haircut, Kylie posted a beautiful photo on Instagram with her long hair intact. Kylie was asleep on the floor, lit by sunlight, and looked absolutely stunning. She was wearing pink satin, with matching pink fur, and understated makeup. The randomness of the professionally shot photo had fans thinking — was this another hint to her pregnancy? AKA is this the official photoshoot she’s doing for her pregnancy, and a gender reveal in one? We hope so!

Jordyn cutting Kylie’s hair✂️ 11/21/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

HollywoodLifers, do you think getting a haircut with kitchen scissors is ever a good idea? Let us know!