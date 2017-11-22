Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Announcement Imminent: Why The Long Wait?

We could finally get some confirmation that Khloe Kardashian’s pregnant, according to a new report. Khloe’s reportedly ready to drop the pregnancy announcement, and soon!

We thought the day would never come! Khloe Kardashian, 33, is reportedly about to tell the world that she’s pregnant, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, and she doesn’t want to wait a minute longer. After months of silence, Khloe could be confirming what everyone’s suspected — that she’s the third Kardashian sister to have kids! So, what took so long? Why wouldn’t she shout the news to the world as soon as she was told the joyous news?

Well, it’s about taking things slow and celebrating the miracle of having her first baby privately. Plus, Khloe’s having a harder time keeping things under wraps now, no thanks to her family. We haven’t seen her out and about too often since the pregnancy rumors started, but there she was at sister Kim Kardashian‘s KKW fragrance launch wearing an outfit that appeared to be flaunting a teensy-tiny baby bump under her oversized blazer. Since she got her revenge body, Khloe’s all about clothes that show off her incredible figure. Seeing her in clothes that cover up her body is a definite pregnancy red flag!

There as also mom Kris Jenner‘s very unhelpful Instagram that basically spilled the beans once and for all. Kris posted a sweet photo thanking a company for sending all of her grandchildren pajama sets for Christmas. Here’s the thing — Kris has six grandkids, and there were nine sets of PJs. Three extra? Like for Kim, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner‘s new babies?? We’ll reportedly be finding out soon enough!

