PCD’s Kaya Jones Claims Nick Carter Did ‘Nothing’ To Stop Abuse She Endured While They Dated

This is just awful. Amidst Melissa Shuman’s shocking allegations against Nick Carter, Kaya Jones has accused her ex of ignoring the awful abuse that she allegedly endured while in the Pussycat Dolls!

Kaya Jones, 33, has taken to Twitter to respond to the rape allegations against Nick Carter, 37, claiming that he was aware of the abuse she was allegedly going through while in the Pussycat Dolls, but ignored the situation. “Nick Carter was my boyfriend while I was in the Pussycat Dolls. He knew about the abuse I endured and did nothing,” the former PCD member began in a shocking tweet on Nov. 22.

“I guess I now know why,” she added, referring to the singer Melissa Schuman‘s recent allegations that Nick sexually assaulted her while she was 18. “Disgusting. Disgraceful. Disgusted in my heart. Especially because he was a victim of abuse himself. Shame on you Nick!” Kaya added. “Sad as this is my ex. But another one bites the dust!” she also tweeted. (Nick has since denied the allegations from Melissa, claiming that their relationship was “consensual.”) See more photos of Kaya Jones.

In case you missed it, Kaya previously made headlines in October of this year, when she came forward to claim in a bombshell statement that she and her fellow Pussycat Dolls members were sexually and mentally abused, drugged up, underpaid, and more as part of a “prostitution ring.” You can read up on those allegations here.

See Kaya’s tweets about Nick:

Nick Carter was my boyfriend while I was in the Pussycat Dolls. He knew about the abuse I endured and did nothing. I guess I now know why. Disgusting. Disgraceful. Disgusted in my heart. Especially because he was a victim of abuse himself. Shame on you Nick! — KAYA (@KayaJones) November 22, 2017

Sad as this is my ex. But another one bites the dust! https://t.co/LszGVMF1CL — KAYA (@KayaJones) November 22, 2017

Ahhhhh Nick seriously?! Another one bites the dust! https://t.co/qrvs0Kgh1G — KAYA (@KayaJones) November 22, 2017

