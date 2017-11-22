Kate Middleton’s Adorable Baby Bump Begins To Show In Black Skinny Jeans & Fitted Tee Outfit

There it is! While Kate Middleton’s mostly been keeping her baby bump under wraps, she stepped out on Nov. 22 in a form-fitting skinny jeans look, and her growing belly was more obvious than ever! See pics here.

Kate Middleton, 35, is finally showing off her baby bump! During a trip to Birmingham, UK on Nov. 22, the Duchess sported a low-key look, which included black skinny jeans and a fitted black turtleneck. Kate also had on a red puffy jacket, but she left that completely unzipped, putting her budding belly on full display! Up until now, Kate’s maternity style for baby number three has consisted of coats and dresses, so it was a refreshing change of pace to see her rocking jeans. Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

Kate was joined by husband Prince William, 35, on her trip, and she actually had a wardrobe change in between meet-and-greets. For the first part of the day, the expectant mom donned a chic black coat dress with cream trimming from Goat, the same tight-fitted jeans, and black calf-skimming boots by Russell & Bromley. It was in this outfit that Kate and William had their first meeting of the day at Jaguar Land Rover where they met with staff and apprentices who work at the plant as well as the company leaders. After a test drive, the duo then headed to Aston Villa’s soccer ground, which inspired Kate’s quick jacket change.

The royals were there for a meeting of their Coach Core mentoring program, which helps create inspirational young coaches. While there, Kate and Will got to see young coaches and tutors working with local students on the Villa Park soccer field. Kate was all smiles too, and looked comfortable and happy at the fun-filled event. William was definitely in his element as well, as he’s been a soccer fan since he was young. In fact, upon their arrival, Aston Villa’s Chief executive Keith Wyness greeted Kate with, “Welcome back to the home of one of your husband’s other passions.” To which Kate replied, “Yes, he’s very excited by it!”

Kate and William are currently expecting their third child, and the little one is due in April 2018. They’re already the proud parents of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, and we cannot wait to find out if they’re having another boy or girl! In the meantime though, we’ll just enjoy Kate’s amazing maternity style.

