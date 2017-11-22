JWoww Looks Fierce Getting Ready To Film Talk Show ‘Young Americans’ — First Look Pics

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley is about to be the next great talk show host! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE photos of the reality star in Miami prepping for her upcoming talk show, ‘Young Americans.’ See the photos here!

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 31, recently traveled to Miami to begin pre-production for her talk show, Young Americans. The Jersey Shore alum is preparing to film the show starting at The National Hotel in South Beach, Florida. In these EXCLUSIVE first look photos, JWoww looks so excited for this new endeavor. She gets all glammed up (check out that highlight!) for pre-production. Can we just take a moment to talk about how fabulous she looks? Check out all three EXCLUSIVE photos in our gallery above!

Young Americans is a magazine style national television series focusing on entertaining, educating, and empowering millennials to be the best they can be. The show will focus on everything from dating to buying your first home to planning your financial future. JWoww and her guests will give advice on a variety of topics like fashion, health and wellness, relationships, finance, food and recipes, parenting, music, and much more. This is the talk show millennials have been waiting for! Bless you, JWoww! Each episode will be filmed in a different millennial “hotspot” such as New York City and Los Angeles, according to Star Media Productions. Young Americans is set to premiere in January 2018!

Young Americans isn’t the only show Jenni will be a part of in 2018. She’s set to star in the VH1 Jersey Shore spinoff, Celebrity Shore, with bestie Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 29, and Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo, 41. JWoww has so many exciting projects coming up. She’s such an inspiration! HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated on all the latest with Young Americans and Celebrity Shore! JWoww also recently stopped by our HollywoodLife podcast. Listen to her interview here!

