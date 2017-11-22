Jordan Fisher & Frankie Muniz Join ‘Dancing with the Stars: Live!’ — See Full List Of Tour Dates

Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz have officially joined the ‘Dancing with the Stars Live!’ tour. Check out if they’re coming to your town here!

The Dancing with the Stars tour is about to begin and fan favorites Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz have officially joined the rest of the dancers already confirmed. This will be the first time celebrity finalists have joined the tour since it started which makes it an incredibly special feat! The duo are getting ready to put on their dancing shoes all across the globe and we couldn’t be more excited! Jordan won the Mirrorball and Frankie came in third in the finals. They both showed off their skills and talent throughout the season so they’re sure to be a wonderful addition to the group. Other dancers set to appear on the tour include Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, and more. See photos of this season’s Dancing with the Stars here!

On the highly anticipated tour, Jordan and Frankie will reprise their performances that were featured on the show. The tour will include all kinds of dance styles such as waltzes, salsas, group numbers, and more exciting surprises. Original pieces choreographed by Emmy winner Mandy Moore will also be a part of the extravagant show.

Check out if the show is coming to your city by browsing the official tour dates below!

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Light Up The Night” Tour Dates:

Dec 30: Charlotte, NC (Owens Auditorium)

Dec 31: Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Jan 2: Atlanta, GA (The Fox)

Jan 3: Richmond, VA (Altria Theater)

Jan 4: Philadelphia, PA (Tower Theater)

Jan 5: Kitchener, ON (Centre in the Square)

Jan 6: Rama, ON (Casino Rama)

Jan 7: Rama, ON (Casino Rama) *Matinee Show

Jan 9: New Brunswick, NJ (State Theater)

Jan 10: Washington D.C. (MGM National Harbor)

Jan 12: Bethlehem, PA (Sands)

Jan 13: Bethlehem, PA (Sands)

Jan 14: Lancaster, PA (American Music Theater) *Matinee & Evening Show

Jan 15: Lancaster, PA (American Music Theater)

Jan 16: Pittsburgh, PA (Bennedum)

Jan 18: New York, NY (Radio City Music Hall)

Jan 19: Verona, NY (Turning Stone)

Jan 20: Windsor, ON (Casino Windsor) *Matinee & Evening Show

Jan 21: Buffalo, NY (Sheas)

Jan 23: Bangor, ME (Cross Insurance Center)

Jan 24: Portland, ME (Merrill Auditorium)

Jan 25: Boston, MA (Wang)

Jan 26: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun)

Jan 27: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun)

Jan 28: Baltimore, MD (The Lyric)

Jan 30: Cleveland, OH (State Theater)

Jan 31: Columbus, OH (The Palace)

Feb 1: Cincinnati, OH (The Taft)

Feb 2: Indianapolis, IN (The Murat)

Feb 3: Rosemont, IL (Rosemont Theater) *Matinee & Evening Show

Feb 5: Ames, IA (Stephens Auditorium)

Feb 6: Rockford, IL (Coronado)

Feb 7: Ft Wayne, IN (The Embassy)

Feb 8: Knoxville, TN (Knoxville Civic Auditorium)

Feb 9: Birmingham, AL (BJCC Concert Hall)

Feb 10: Huntsville, AL (Von Braun Center Concert Hall)

Feb 11: Nashville, TN (Opry House)

Feb 13: Sarasota, FL (Van Wezel)

Feb 14: Clearwater, FL (Ruth Eckerd Hall)

Feb 15: Hollywood, FL (Seminole Hard Rock)

Feb 16: Naples, FL (Hayes)

Feb 17: Jacksonville, FL (Times Moran)

Feb 18: Orlando, FL (Bob Carr Theater)

Feb 21: Austin, TX (Bass Hall)

Feb 22: Wichita Falls, TX (Wichita Falls Memorial Auditorium)

Feb 23: Dallas, TX (Fairpark Music Hall)

Feb 24: Sugar Land, TX (Smart Financial Center)

Feb 25: McAllen, TX (McAllen Performing Arts Center)

Feb 26: Midland, TX (Wagner Noel)

Feb 27: Amarillo, TX (Amarillo Civic Auditorium)

Mar 1: Albuquerque, NM (Popejoy)

Mar 2: El Paso, TX (Chavez Theater)

Mar 3: Phoenix, AZ (Comerica Theater)

Mar 4: San Diego, CA (Symphony Hall)

Mar 6: Riverside, CA (Fox Theater)

Mar 7: Riverside, CA (Fox Theater)

Mar 8: Stockton, CA (Stockton Arena)

Mar 9: San Jose, CA (City National)

Mar 10: Redding, CA (Redding Civic Center)

Mar 11: Eugene, OR (Hult Center)

Mar 13: Seattle, WA (WaMu Theater)

Mar 14: Spokane, WA (INB Center)

Mar 15: Boise, ID (Morriston Center)

Mar 16: Reno, NV (Grand Sierra)

Mar 17: Santa Barbara, CA (Arlington Theater)

Mar 18: Los Angeles, CA (Microsoft Theater)

*Cast subject to change.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Dancing with the Stars tour? Tell us here!