‘Gossip Girl’ Alum Jessica Szohr ‘Shocked’ By Ex BF Ed Westwick Sexual Assault Claims

Jessica Szhor both starred alongside and dated ‘Gossip Girl’ castmate Ed Westwick. She is revealing that she’s stunned by the shocking rape allegations against the actor.

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, 30, has been accused by multiple women of being rape victims by the actor, and his co-star and onetime girlfriend Jessica Szhor, 32, is shocked by the allegations. “I have to be so careful, because it’s not my situation and I don’t — I wasn’t there,” she told Cosmopolitan about the horrifying accusations. “So it’s hard to speak on behalf of those girls or him.” The couple dated from 2008 through 2010 and she’s in disbelief that he could have done such unspeakable things to other women.

“He’s going through a difficult time,” she said of his current state of well-being. “He’s being accused of something that he’s publicly saying he didn’t do. So it’s, you know, tough on him. His show got canceled. You know, he’s like, ‘The truth will come out and hopefully people see that and hopefully that’s it.’ It’s just such an unfortunate thing all around,” she added. “I wasn’t there for those situations and I don’t know,” she continued, “If you’re asking me, ‘Do I think he would do that to someone?’ No, I don’t. But was I there? No,” she said. See pics of Ed, here.

The BBC announced on Nov. 10, that it will not air the upcoming Agatha Christie special Ordeal by Innocence starring the British actor following accusations by three different women that he sexually assaulted them. In addition, the Netflix show he currently stars in, White Gold, has also been halted in light of the alleged rape claims. Ed has denied the accusaitons, even saying that he didn’t know one of the alleged victims. He wrote on Nov. 7 following the first accusation that, “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself, in any manner, on any woman. I certainly never committed rape,” in response to actress Kristina Cohen‘s claims that he raped her. She has since filed a police report and the LAPD is investigating the matter. Since then, two more women have come forward accusing him of sexual assault.

