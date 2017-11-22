Is Kim Zolciak Pregnant With Baby No. 7? — Brielle Biermann Causes Mania With Shocking Tweets

A tweet from Brielle Biermann had Kim Zolciak fans in a frenzy on Nov. 22! The 20-year-old shockingly wrote that her famous mom is PREGNANT, and you have to see how it all went down.

“OMG!!! I’m so excited my mom is PREGNANT with baby number 7!!!!” Brielle Biermann tweeted in the early hours of Nov. 22, referring to her mom, Kim Zolciak. She also posted the tweet on Instagram with the caption, “OMG!!!! I can’t wait to meet the little nugget inside. It’s been so hard keeping this a secret. Wooo!! #lucky7.” When a fan inquired more about the situation, Brielle even replied, “she’s due in the spring sometime!” Whoa, whoa — hold up…could this really be true?! Well, Kim herself took to Snapchat to deny the rumors just a few moments later, telling her followers, “Brielle’s lying! She’s lying.” Eventually, the 20-year-old deleted the tweets.

Kim is already mom to Brielle and Ariana, from her previous relationships, along with KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane, who she shares with husband, Kroy Biermann. Kroy adopted Brielle and Ariana in 2013. However, she hasn’t been shy about the fact that she may want more kids. “I have baby fever so bad,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October. Kroy added, “Never say never.” Kroy actually had a vasectomy in 2014, but Kim explained that the process was easy to fix if they do decide to have more children. “I fantasize about it,” she admitted. “But I’m happy with what we have.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first social media frenzy Kim and Brielle have caused lately. They made major headlines over the weekend, when Brielle flashed her bare breast in one of the 39-year-old’s Snapchats. Kim deleted the vid almost immediately, but not before someone captured the footage and, of course, posted it online. Fans totally called out the Don’t Be Tardy star for sharing the video of her daughter, and she clapped back with an epic tweet. “IT WAS A PRIVATE SNAP FOR MY GIRLFRIEND CHLOE (who fits Brielle and I for swimsuits and Bras).” She added that she posted the video “ACCIDENTALLY,” and told the hater to, “check the facts” before “assuming.” Oh snap!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim should have a 7th child?