How To Not Overeat & Seriously Regret It This Thanksgiving — Diet & Fitness Tips From Experts

It’s the one day of the year when a food coma is almost inevitable, but you don’t have to feel horrible about your choices. Read some top tips from experts below!

Thanksgiving is a day when it feels like you haven’t had any food in months, and you need to eat EVERYTHING in sight. Like every other day, you can eat in moderation. Eating slowly, so your brain catches up with your stomach, will be a big help. And make sure you listen to your body. If you know you’re full but want to try one more thing, maybe skip it — it will just make you feel uncomfortable and regretful. That’s what leftovers are for! Nutritionist, celebrity trainer, and former professional boxer Cristy “Code Red” Nickel has some tips on staying in check this holiday season.

“Take a moment before you eat and drink. As you navigate the party scene, listen to the small, smart voice in your head that wants you to make the healthiest choices possible. When you’re tempted to gorge on rum-spiked eggnog, pecan pie, or help yourself to another helping of gravy-soaked mashed potatoes, say this: I can have that _____________ if I really want it. Right now, my body feels _________. If I decide to eat/drink that, my body will feel ___________. Tomorrow morning, I will feel ___________. Do I really want it?”

“Don’t arrive at a party hungry. Before you go to a holiday party, do yourself a favor and eat a balanced meal. Even the most disciplined person will give in to temptation when they are hungry. At the party, grab the smallest plate you can while enjoying a reasonable portion of party food. Eat slowly, and avoid seconds. After you’ve finished, pop a stick of gum to keep your mouth occupied. You’ll be proud of yourself for staying on track — and you’ll feel great the next day.”

“Wear something tight and sexy. Loose clothing will make you a little too comfortable and more likely to overeat. Instead, dress to impress and wear that little black dress or a body skimming top that is sure to keep you in check. You’ll feel beautiful, savvy, and in control!”

“Drink responsibly. There’s nothing wrong with having a cocktail, just be smart about it. Stick to clear liquor like vodka and gin, and pair it with diet tonic or diet sprite instead of a sugary juice. If you prefer wine, choose red, as it has fewer calories than a white or blush. Avoid beer altogether, and stick to the ‘one and done’ rule. It also helps to plan a workout for the following morning, which will encourage you to keep drinking in check.”

Another way to avoid feeling too stuffed is to squeeze in a workout. Jillian Lorenz and Ariana Chernin are the Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of The Barre Code, and explain that you don’t need a ton of time. “Stick to HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and full-body strength movements; you can get a killer workout done in under 20 minutes.”

They say:

“1. Disconnect from the TV and smartphones and take a family walk before or after the meal. This is great to spend time with loved ones as well as improve circulation and digestion.

2. Organize a family team sport like touch football pre-dinner to get a good sweat on and your metabolism going before you enjoy a big meal.

3. Sign up for a turkey trot run in your city or drop into a morning workout class. Many of our Barre Code studios around the country offer a “Turkey Burn” Thanksgiving day class so you can work up a sweat before eating and drinking later that day.”

