Hailey Baldwin: Celebrate Her 21st Birthday With Her Hottest Pics Of All-Time

Happy birthday, Hailey Baldwin! The model turns 21 today, Nov. 22, and we can’t wait to see how she celebrates her special day! While we wait to see what big bash she throws, take a peek through her best looks throughout the years here!

Hailey Baldwin is officially 21-years-old! Turning 21 is obviously a huge turning point in people’s lives — and it’s certainly cause for celebration! While we aren’t sure yet if the model will be throwing a huge party in honor of her big day, we do know she’s had quite a journey to get to this monumental point in her life. She’s had an incredible career since starring in her first commercial campaign for French Connection in the winter of 2014. While there will certainly be plenty of opportunities for Hailey to show off some more great #Looks, she’s already had a plethora of sexy moments. Click through the gallery above to see the model’s hottest looks throughout the past few years!

While we aren’t positive what the star’s party plans are yet, we have a hunch who will be on the elusive guest list. Hailey has been getting incredibly close to Shawn Mendes, 19, lately. She was reportedly “inseparable” from the singer during a Halloween party she threw with best friend Kendall Jenner, 22. Dating rumors continued to spread when the pair were spotted kissing at a party after the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 12. But while things were starting to look serious between Hailey and Shawn, it turned out that they aren’t actually dating (not yet, at least.) “I’m not currently [dating anyone],” Shawn told E! News on the red carpet for the 2017 American Music Awards. But hey, just because Shawn and Hailey aren’t officially together, doesn’t mean he won’t score an invite to whatever swanky soirée the supermodel might have up her sleeve!

Only time will tell how the newly 21-year-old model reigns in her next year of life! In the meantime, we’ll keep reminiscing on our favorite looks of Hailey’s throughout the years. Join us in celebrating by clicking through the gallery above!

