Gwen Stefani Planning ‘Extra Special’ Thanksgiving For Blake Shelton: Her Plans Revealed

Blake Shelton is one lucky guy! Gwen Stefani, is hard at work organizing a Thanksgiving extravaganza for their families and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on what she has planned!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be celebrating Thanksgiving together, and it’s going to be quite a celebration, from what we’re hearing! “Gwen is planning an epic, country celebration for her kids and Blake,” an insider tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s coordinating the whole thing for her and Blake’s families. She’s putting together tons of food, and has even talked to Blake’s family to find out his favorite traditional Thanksgiving foods because she wants to surprise him with some country classics.” Our source says some of those foods include: caramelized yams with “marshmallows toasted to perfection,” creamy mac and cheese and buttermilk biscuits!

Of course, the traditional Thanksgiving foods will also be on the table, and Gwen’s planning on having TWO turkeys to accommodate everyone, according to our source. “She will be serving at least ten pies, and a ham with a sweet whiskey sauce, which is Blake’s favorite,” our insider reveals. “Gwen is determined to make this Thanksgiving extra special for Blake, her kids and for the entire family.” Now that they’ve been together for more than two years, it’s standard for Blake and Gwen to spend the holidays together, and we love that they’re keeping the tradition alive!

It’s been a busy few weeks for Blake and Gwen, as he’s been promoting his new album and working on The Voice, and she’s been all over the place doing press for her Christmas album. With a record full of holiday songs, it’ll definitely be a hectic holiday season for Gwen, but at least she and Blake are able to make time for each other on the holidays!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see pics from Blake and Gwen’s Thanksgiving?!