Gwen Stefani Sparkles Like An Ice Princess In Mini Dress For Thanksgiving Parade Performance

Thanksgiving came a bit early this year! Gwen Stefani sizzled in an icy silver, beaded mini dress during a pre-taping of her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance! See her stunning look!

Gwen Stefani, 48, is festive for the holiday season! The singer stunned in a silver, beaded mini dress during a pre-taping of her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance! Gwen rocked her signature red lip as she strut her stuff at the Bryant Park ice skating rink on Tuesday, Nov. 21. She looked flawless, accessorized wearing white gloves and a beaded headband. Check out her full look below!

The singer’s pre-taped performance — where she sang a rendition of “White Christmas” — has us thinking. Since she handled her work obligations two days early, that means she had plenty of time to jet off to wherever her Thanksgiving plans will be. So, what’s Gwen doing for turkey day? — Will she travel to her boyfriend, Blake Shelton’s native, Oklahoma? Will Blake join Gwen and her kids, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, in LA? We’re keeping our fingers crossed for some adorable family photos!

Gwen has been super busy lately, promoting her first Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which released on Oct. 6. The record consists of 12 songs, which includes classic covers and six original songs; one of which features her boyfriend, Blake. The couple share vocals on the lead single/title track.

The former “No Doubt” frontrunner also graces the cover of Marie Claire‘s 2017 Holiday issue, where she stuns in a black bra and underwear set, with an oversized camouflage jacket. In the issue, Gwen gushes over her “real romance” with her “best friend,” Blake. As for their life in his native, Oklahoma? — “It’s very tribal,” the singer describes, adding that she spends time with Blake’s family. “Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATV’s. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real.” Gwen and Blake began dating in late 2015, after spending time on set of The Voice, where they were both judges.

