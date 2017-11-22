Gwen Stefani Reveals The Super Sweet Christmas Gift She’s Giving To Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is a picky guy and really hard to shop for according to girlfriend Gwen Stefani. She’s revealed that she’s found the most perfect Christmas gift to give him this year and we’ve got what it is.

What do you buy a guy who has everything he could ever want or need? That’s the question for Gwen Stefani, 48, when it comes to what to get boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, for Christmas. The singer appeared on The Tonight Show on Nov. 21 to promote her new holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas and shared the thoughtful gift she’s picked out. “He’s really hard to buy for,” she revealed. “Because he doesn’t fit into any furniture in my house because he’s too big, I’m getting him a couch. That’s going to be his Christmas present,” Gwen shared. She wants to make him feel like he’s back on his beloved Oklahoma ranch though, as she shared, “I’m going to keep it outside because he likes to make fires and things like that. I try to make him feel comfortable in LA.” Aww, she’s so thoughtful about her country boy’s needs! He already knows about his comfy present so she didn’t spoil the surprise by spilling it to the world.

As for Blake being named People magazine’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive, we have Gwen to thank for twisting his arm HARD to do it, because the SMA totally isn’t his bag. When host Jimmy Fallon, 43, showed off his People cover, Gwen said “This is not his thing at all. I feel responsible about this.” She said that when his team got the call about accepting the honor, Blake didn’t want to do it as he hates photos shoots and over the top publicity that something like SMA would bring. “Why would you not do it? Just live in the moment. I had to convince him,” she told Jimmy, and the host boasted, “I can’t wait to rub it in.” See pics of Blake and Gwen’s relationship milestones, here.

Gwen looked absolutely stunning wearing a sexy black tulle minidress with a plunging neckline. She rocked black thigh-high boots, fishnet stockings and of course had her trademark red lipstick on. She’s on her way to becoming the new Queen of Christmas (sorry Mariah Carey) as she has new hew holiday album out, is performing “White Christmas” during NBC’s coverage of the 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, has her own NBC holiday special coming up, and will be performing at the network’s Rockafeller Center christmas tree lighting show. Whew!

