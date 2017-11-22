Jordan Fisher is completely stunned after his ‘unbelievable’ win on ‘DWTS.’ Jordan and Lindsay Arnold teamed up for a super cute video to thank their fans for all their support in the road to the mirrorball trophy.

“There aren’t words,” Jordan Fisher, 23, captioned his Instagram video post with Lindsay Arnold, 23, after winning Dancing With the Stars season 25. “There aren’t words to describe the feeling of going through BATTLE with my SISTER. Putting in all the time and effort and energy for 12 weeks, then to be rewarded for it after having the most incredible time?! Unbelievable. This is for you all. Thank you thank you thank you.”

In the video, Jordan and Lindsay are holding their mirrorball trophies and can’t stop smiling. “Thank you so much for everything. All the love and support and voting,” he said. Lindsay also gave her love to the fans who voted for Team #FishUponAStar: “You guys are the absolute best. We owe this to you.” Jordan adorably followed up with, “We’re speechless.” Aw!

Jordan was a frontrunner on the show from the beginning. Week after week, he wowed us on the dance floor with Lindsay. During the finale, judge Len Goodman, 73, admitted that Jordan was the “most complete male celebrity ever on Dancing with the Stars.” Judge Carrie Ann Inaba, 49, also noted how Jordan and Lindsay brought out the best in each other. “Lindsay has actually grown as a pro with you and that is a testament to you,” she said. “You are spectacular. And Lindsay, you made him spectacular.”

If you want to see Jordan dance again, you won’t have to wait long! Jordan and fellow contestant Frankie Muniz, 31, have joined the DWTS winter tour, Dancing With the Stars: Live! Light Up the Night!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Jordan and Lindsay won? Let us know!