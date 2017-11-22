‘DWTS’ Alums Reveal Who They Want On All-Athletes Season: LeBron James & More

‘DWTS’ season 26 is going to feature just sports stars! ‘DWTS’ alums and pros like Drew Scott, Sharna Burgess, and more revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY their picks to join the show and why a sports-themed season is a great idea!

The new season of Dancing With the Stars, set to premiere in spring 2018, will be the show’s first all-athletes edition. Fresh off season 25 of DWTS, Drew Scott, 39, Emma Slater, 28, Derek Fisher, 43, and Sharna Burgess, 32, revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY their thoughts on the upcoming season. “We have never have had a golfer,” Sharna told HollywoodLife.com after the finale. “What about Tiger Woods? Someone from the winning Super Bowl team, that would make sense to me. Someone that wins gold in the Olympics. There is a lot, and I will have to start taking names and ask Derek, ‘What about this guy?'”

Derek added: “It should be fun. It will be a real cool season to watch. Everyone has a cool story but oftentimes athletes don’t get to tell their story, and we just watch them perform and don’t get to find out who they are so that will be great to watch.” The former NBA player also noted that he’d love to be asked back to do the show!

Drew had some cool ideas as well! “I think someone like LeBron James, 32, would be amazing, but I think they need to find someone who is retired to actually do it,” he told us EXCLUSIVELY. “But I like the idea that you don’t have two from the same realm. So maybe one baseball, one hockey, one basketball, and mix it up.”

Emma, always thinking like a pro, noted that “hockey players would be really good. They would have great balance. I imagine everyone on skates would be good. I would dance with a hockey player.” Drew said, “How about Wayne Gretzky?” Emma revealed she would be down for that! “That would be amazing. I am going to text him,” Drew said to HollywoodLife.com “He is a rockstar, he is the epitome of the true, hardworking athlete.”

The athletes chosen will have a lot to live up to. DWTS season 25 winner Jordan Fisher, 23, was one of the best competitors in show history! We’ll keep you updated on the latest surrounding the all-athletes season of Dancing With the Stars!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think should compete on the sports season of DWTS? Let us know!