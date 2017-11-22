Drake ‘Ghosted’ Bella Hadid After Short Fling: Why They’re ‘Not Talking’ At All

Ouch! Drake reportedly called things off with Bella Hadid before they even started! After romance rumors started on Bella’s 21st birthday, the two reportedly aren’t speaking. What happened?

Bella Hadid can’t catch a break, can she? After she briefly reunited with ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, she’s reportedly now facing some trouble with former romantic connection Drake, 31. Fans were convinced that Bella and Drake were dating after he was spotted at her 21st birthday party, but anything they may have had together is over, according to a new report. Sadly, that apparently wasn’t her idea. Drake reportedly dropped off the face of the planet!

Drake and Bella “are no longer talking,” a source told Us Weekly. “Things ended over text when he basically ghosted her.” Damn! The rejection probably didn’t sting too much, though. Drake and Bella were never dating seriously, and their connection was just super casual. But it sucks that someone she cared about enough to invite to her birthday party isn’t talking to her anymore.

Bella probably took it all in stride. After all, she’s in the middle of major drama with her ex-boyfriend. Shortly after his breakup with Selena Gomez, 25, Abel was spotted sneaking around Bella’s apartment building. Fans assumed that the former couple were up to no good! But he’s now hanging out with other women, so it seems that they’re not trying to rekindle things. Abel hung out with Justin Bieber‘s ex Yovanna Ventura on November 10 (Shady), and then had dinner with Katy Perry (shady AF). He’s trying to send a message to Selena after she chose Justin over him. Hopefully, Bella doesn’t get swept up in this mess.

