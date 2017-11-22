Did Demi Lovato Just Get Married? See Shocking New Wedding Dress Pic

Demi Lovato mysteriously posted a photo of herself in a wedding dress and fans are going nuts as a result. Read on to check out the pic that has everyone talking!

Uh, did a certain celebrity suddenly get married out of the freaking blue? Because that is what it definitely looks like. Demi Lovato, 25, posted a picture on Twitter and Instagram of herself in a white, strapless lace dress accompanied with a veil. The most mysterious part of her pictures is the complete lack of a caption to give us any context whatsoever. While you might jump to the conclusion that the singer had gotten hitched, some fans have guessed this picture is meant to tease her upcoming music video for “Tell Me You Love Me” off her forthcoming album of the same name. Well, if her goal was to tease all of us, mission accomplished, Demi. Check out the pic of Demi that will have you believing she got hitched below.

Until the music video comes out, time will tell whether or not Demi was wearing a wedding dress as a costume or if someone liked it and put a ring on it. We reported earlier how Demi brought down the house at the AMAs with her anti-bullying anthem “Sorry Not Sorry.”

In terms of Demi’s love life, Ryan Phillippe, 43, was spotted leaving Demi’s in the early hours of Oct. 29 after arriving at midnight. However, something tells us that the two are nowhere near getting married, so all signs point to the fact this wedding dress picture might be from a music video after all. Click here to see the sexy pics of celebs, including Demi, who were the best dressed at the 2017 AMAs.

